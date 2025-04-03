DnB Asset Management AS Purchases New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 925.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,476,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,270 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

