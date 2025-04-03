DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in H World Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,005,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,258,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in H World Group by 964.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.29 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

H World Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 141.79%.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

