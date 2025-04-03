DnB Asset Management AS Acquires Shares of 21,272 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 184,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 117,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VSH opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

