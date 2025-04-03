Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Johnson & Johnson, Ford Motor, AT&T, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that pay a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of regular dividends, often on a quarterly basis. These stocks are popular among investors seeking both potential capital appreciation and a steady stream of income, making them a key component of income-focused and long-term investment strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,200,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,305,160. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 178,364,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,346,922. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $11.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,321,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,375,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,281,867. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,226,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,225,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.51. 4,076,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,389,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,080,835. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

