Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

