Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,228,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,304,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,702,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,579,000 after purchasing an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,206,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

