Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.