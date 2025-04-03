Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,280,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $174.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.15. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

