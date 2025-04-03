Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and traded as high as $27.07. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 173,605 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

