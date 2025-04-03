Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.62 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 172464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

