Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.62 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 172464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
