Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 767891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
