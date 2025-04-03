Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 767891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.