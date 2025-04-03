Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.82 and last traded at $93.73. Approximately 2,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 449,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.70.
Diginex Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78.
Diginex Company Profile
DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.
