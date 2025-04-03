Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,863 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,260.57. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $42,339.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,086.61. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $324.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.56.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

