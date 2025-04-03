Diametric Capital LP Invests $85,000 in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1315 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -1,700,000.00%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.