Diametric Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 490,468 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Comerica by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

