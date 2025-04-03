Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 34,130 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

