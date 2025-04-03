Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DEO traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $106.64. 1,191,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $148.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 61,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

