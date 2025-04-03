DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 305,554 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,554 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of CBRE Group worth $152,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 17,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $175,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

