DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $251,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 157.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $152.74 and a one year high of $199.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.80.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

