DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $28.91 Million Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,851 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 1.55% of Perimeter Solutions worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

