Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 335055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.9731 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

