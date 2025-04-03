Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €40.00 ($43.48) and last traded at €39.80 ($43.26). 2,210,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.48 ($42.91).

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.93.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

