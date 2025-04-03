Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.62. Datadog has a 52 week low of $96.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 199.44, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,527.04. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.