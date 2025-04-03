Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DARE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 6,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,402. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($0.06) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

