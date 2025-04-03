Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daré Bioscience
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience Stock Down 0.3 %
DARE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 6,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,402. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($0.06) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daré Bioscience
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Broadcom’s VMware Strategy Could Fuel the Next AVGO Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.