DA Davidson Has Positive Forecast for FLG FY2026 Earnings

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Financial’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Flagstar Financial Price Performance

Shares of Flagstar Financial stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Flagstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is -1.08%.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

