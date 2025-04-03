DA Davidson Has Negative View of OP Bancorp FY2026 Earnings

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OPBK stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

