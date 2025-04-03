Cynosure Group LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

