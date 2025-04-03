Cynosure Group LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Copart by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Copart by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.