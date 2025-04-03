Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after buying an additional 123,282 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 670,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,629,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

