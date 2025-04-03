Cynosure Group LLC Has $388,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $438.55 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.65 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

