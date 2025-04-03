Cynosure Group LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after acquiring an additional 379,142 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,299,000 after buying an additional 232,028 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

LNG opened at $234.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.88 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

