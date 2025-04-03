Cynosure Group LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

