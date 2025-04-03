Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. This represents a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

