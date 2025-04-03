CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. CSX has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 945,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.