CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Decreased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total value of $4,844,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,641,035.90. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike stock opened at $371.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

