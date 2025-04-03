Critical Contrast: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Live Group and Formula One Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Live Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Formula One Group 1 1 4 1 2.71

Formula One Group has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Formula One Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than Liberty Live Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

60.4% of Liberty Live Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Formula One Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Liberty Live Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Live Group and Formula One Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Live Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -210.41 Formula One Group $3.65 billion 6.14 -$32.40 million ($0.13) -692.69

Liberty Live Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Formula One Group. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Live Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Live Group and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Live Group N/A N/A N/A Formula One Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Formula One Group beats Liberty Live Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

