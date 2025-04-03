Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $257.88 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $257.88 million and approximately $47.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 439,416,053 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

