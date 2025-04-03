Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
