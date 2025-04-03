Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13.

Insider Activity at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Laura A. Defelice purchased 56,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $120,986.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,970.89. This trade represents a 576.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.