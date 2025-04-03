Craneware (LON:CRW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,670 ($21.69) and last traded at GBX 1,678.40 ($21.79), with a volume of 5047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($22.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.36) target price on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Craneware Stock Down 2.9 %

Craneware Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The company has a market capitalization of £717.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Craneware Company Profile

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

