Costamare Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMREGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Costamare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 905,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,580. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Costamare (NYSE:CMREGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Company Profile

Dividend History for Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

