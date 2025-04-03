Costamare Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Costamare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 905,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,580. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Company Profile

