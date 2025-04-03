Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading 3.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 213,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 718,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Cosan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cosan

Cosan Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.