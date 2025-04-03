Cormark Predicts Increased Earnings for Heliostar Metals

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Heliostar Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

In other Heliostar Metals news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 363,500 shares of Heliostar Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$349,577.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,642,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,434.

