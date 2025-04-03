CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $508,800.00 in Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

