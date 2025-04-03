Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CRBG opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

