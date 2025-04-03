Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %

CORT stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,765.22. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,318. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.