Cookie One Day Volume Hits $12.57 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $41.70 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cookie Profile

Cookie launched on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,934,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,784,641 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,934,568 with 449,784,641 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.09733074 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $12,951,676.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

