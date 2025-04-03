Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading 2.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3,310.00 and last traded at $3,310.00. Approximately 1,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,217.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,339.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3,232.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

