Comparing enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -48.72% -45.96% ClearPoint Neuro -59.64% -62.10% -38.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.27) -1.94 ClearPoint Neuro $31.39 million 10.97 -$22.09 million ($0.70) -17.80

This table compares enVVeno Medical and ClearPoint Neuro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for enVVeno Medical and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.64%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats enVVeno Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

