Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.97. 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.34.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
