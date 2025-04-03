Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.97. 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

