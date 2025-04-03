Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.37 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 699721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 13.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,709 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 225,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

